Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss army receives CHF500m extra funding boost

National Council wants half a billion francs more for the army
National Council wants half a billion francs more for the army Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss army receives CHF500m extra funding boost
Listening: Swiss army receives CHF500m extra funding boost

The Swiss army will have CHF530 million more than expected for armaments investments after a parliamentary chamber approved the increase.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The House of Representatives pushed through the spending boost despite objections from left-wing and green parties.

The decision means the army should be able to spend CHF 2.7 billion on armaments in the coming year. Some CHF 200 million is earmarked for longer-range ground-based air defense systems (Bodluv).

The House of representatives wants military expenditure to reach 1% of GDP by 2030. Parliamentarians made corresponding increases in the financial plan years 2026 to 2028.

Switzerland ‘needs greater resilience’

The conservative majority prevailed. In geopolitically tense times, it is important to increase spending on defense capabilities, was the tenor.

The Centre and Radical party parliamentary groups also pointed out that the army was not sufficiently well equipped today.

The left-green minority pointed out that the army was only one of many pillars for strengthening security. “International cooperation and peacebuilding are just as crucial,” said Green Liberal parliamentarian Corina Gredig. The balance between the three pillars was at risk because the conservatives wanted to cut back on foreign aid.

Army to become more efficient

The chamber will not decide on spending on international cooperation until Wednesday. In the area of security and justice, it followed the proposals of its Finance Committee with one exception.

According to this, the army should compensate for part of the additional expenditure itself by increasing efficiency. Specifically, by reducing the operating expenses of the armed forces and the Federal Armaments Office (Armasuisse) by a total of CHF50 million.

Parliamentarians also decided on additional revenue. For example, the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security is to generate CHF22 million by charging the cantons for the control of persons by the Border Guard Corps at Geneva and Basel airports.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
108 Likes
63 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Mixed results for Swiss Black Friday

More

Mixed results for Swiss Black Friday

This content was published on Swiss Black Friday revenues failed to live up to retail expectations. But sales throughout the week proved more successful.

Read more: Mixed results for Swiss Black Friday
Swiss e-ID on the brink of parliamentary approval

More

Swiss e-ID on the brink of parliamentary approval

This content was published on Swiss citizens could have access to an e-ID from 2026 as parliament has agreed to the idea in principle despite still having to iron out some minor issues.

Read more: Swiss e-ID on the brink of parliamentary approval
Solar energy covers eleven percent of Switzerland's electricity needs

More

Solar energy covers 11% of Switzerland’s electricity needs

This content was published on Solar power covers eleven percent of the electricity demand in Switzerland. The industry's turnover for the current year is around CHF 3.7 billion, as shown by the first ever publication of the Swiss Solar Monitor.

Read more: Solar energy covers 11% of Switzerland’s electricity needs
Swiss purchasing managers' indices remain gloomy

More

Swiss purchasing managers remain gloomy

This content was published on The recovery in Swiss industry is a long time coming. The managers responsible for purchasing have lowered their assessments again. By contrast, the services PMI remained in growth territory in November.

Read more: Swiss purchasing managers remain gloomy

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR