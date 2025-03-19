Swiss parliamentarians back expansion of nitrochemical capacity to boost defence

The Swiss House of Representatives has backed a motion to expand the armaments company Nitrochemie in canton Bern in order to increase Switzerland’s defence capabilities. The company is a joint venture between the German Rheinmetall Group and the Swiss military technology firm Ruag MRO.

Deutsch de Nationalrat will Kapazitätserweiterung von Nitrochemie ermöglichen Original Read more: Nationalrat will Kapazitätserweiterung von Nitrochemie ermöglichen

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives adopted a motion from its Security Policy Committee (SIK-N) by 124 votes to 59, with three abstentions. This motion calls on the federal government to ensure that Ruag MRO has the necessary capital for the capacity expansion of Nitrochemie by next May.

In winter, Defence Minister Viola Amherd announced that the German group had asked whether Ruag could participate in a capacity expansion of over CHF200 million. Ruag does not currently have the funds for extensive investments in nitrochemicals.

The Swiss Senate will also decide on the matter on Thursday. It has received a motion from its own responsible committee.

