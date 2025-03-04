Swiss parliament wants to expand support for asbestos victims

National Council wants to expand support for asbestos victims Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The expansion of financial support for asbestos victims by the Swiss National Accident Insurance Fund has cleared its first parliamentary hurdle.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Nationalrat will Unterstützung für Asbest-Opfer ausbauen Original Read more: Nationalrat will Unterstützung für Asbest-Opfer ausbauen

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

With 130 votes in favour, 64 against and no abstentions, the House of Representatives on Monday followed the lead of its preliminary consultation committee for social security and health. The latter recommended the government’s proposal to amend the Federal Law on Accident Insurance accordingly for approval.

+ Asbestos removal work still progressing slowly in Switzerland

The amendment is intended to secure the future of the Foundation Compensation Fund for Asbestos Victims. Around 120 people still fall ill with malignant mesothelioma every year because they have inhaled a carcinogenic amount of asbestos fibres. Twenty to 30 of them are not entitled to benefits from compulsory accident insurance because they were not exposed to asbestos at work.

The next step is for the Senate to decide on the bill.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.