Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss parliament wants to expand support for asbestos victims

National Council wants to expand support for asbestos victims
National Council wants to expand support for asbestos victims Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss parliament wants to expand support for asbestos victims
Listening: Swiss parliament wants to expand support for asbestos victims

The expansion of financial support for asbestos victims by the Swiss National Accident Insurance Fund has cleared its first parliamentary hurdle.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

With 130 votes in favour, 64 against and no abstentions, the House of Representatives on Monday followed the lead of its preliminary consultation committee for social security and health. The latter recommended the government’s proposal to amend the Federal Law on Accident Insurance accordingly for approval.

+ Asbestos removal work still progressing slowly in Switzerland

The amendment is intended to secure the future of the Foundation Compensation Fund for Asbestos Victims. Around 120 people still fall ill with malignant mesothelioma every year because they have inhaled a carcinogenic amount of asbestos fibres. Twenty to 30 of them are not entitled to benefits from compulsory accident insurance because they were not exposed to asbestos at work.

The next step is for the Senate to decide on the bill.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
135 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Addictions cause billions in damage according to Addiction Switzerland

More

Addictions cause billions in damage in Switzerland

This content was published on The alcohol, tobacco and gambling industries generate billions in revenue. At the same time, they cost the economy billions, according to Addiction Switzerland.

Read more: Addictions cause billions in damage in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR