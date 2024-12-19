Swiss parliament approves higher agricultural subsidies

The Swiss agricultural sector is to benefit from greater federal support between 2026 and 2029. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives increased funding for production and sales promotion and for direct payments by a total of nearly CHF400 million ($445 million).
The government had proposed a budget of CHF13.8 billion, down by CHF230 million on the current period. It justified this reduction on the grounds of the cuts planned as part of the 2025 federal budget; it argued that the agricultural sector should also participate in cost-cutting measures.
But the House does not see it the same way. By a 187-2 vote majority, it increased the total budget for agriculture by CHF361 million.
Funds for production and sales promotion were increased by CHF100 million from CHF2.139 billion to CHF2.239 billion. As for direct payments, lawmakers approved an increase of CHF261 million, bringing the total to CHF11.249 billion.
