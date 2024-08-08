Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss Politics

New inheritance tax idea has low public support, survey finds

political rally
Members of the Swiss Young Socialists party (JUSO) handing in the signatures for their initiative in Bern, February 8, 2024. Keystone
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Some 67% of Swiss are against a left-wing initiative aiming to raise inheritance taxes on the wealthy in order to finance climate measures, a survey has found.

This content was published on
4 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Handed in last February, the initiative calls for a 50% inheritance tax on sums of CHF50 million ($56 million) and above to finance the ecological transformation of the Swiss economy. According to calculations by initiators – the Young Socialists (JUSO) party – this tax would raise around CHF6 billion a year. Federal and cantonal authorities could then invest this money in climate protection measures, JUSO says.

According to the representative survey by the DemoSCOPE institute, commissioned by online news site Watson and published on Thursday, 67% of those questioned said “no” to the initiative, while 6% “tended towards no”. Conversely, 21% said “yes” and 6% “tended towards yes”. Less than 1% gave no answer or said they didn’t know.

+ Could a hike in inheritance tax lead to a billionaire exodus?

With 74% saying “no” and 5% “tending towards no”, French-speaking Switzerland has a clearer opinion than German-speaking Switzerland (66% and 6%). This puts the “yes” and “tending towards yes” threshold at 16% and 5% in French-speaking Switzerland, and 22% and 6% in the German-speaking part of the country.

Support for the text is greatest among left-wingers. Some 56% of those who identify with the Social Democratic Party said “yes”, with 17% “tending towards yes”. At 58%, support for the initiative is also strong among Green Party supporters.

Among Liberal Green supporters, the “yes” is 11% and the “tending towards yes” 12%. In the Centre, the right-wing Radical-Liberal and People’s Parties, less than 10% are in favour of the idea.

By age, 44% of 15-34-year-olds accept the text, with a further 8% “rather” in support. This drops to 19% and 8% for 35-54 year-olds, and for those over 55, the rejection is clear-cut, at 80%.

Given that the Swiss government has already refused to draw up a counter-proposal to the idea, and that it will shortly transmit its message on the initiative to parliament, the majority of those questioned see no need for a counter-proposal either. Some 54% were satisfied with the current legal situation, 27% wanted a counter-proposal and 17% favoured the initiative.

+ From 2015: inheritance tax idea roundly rejected by voters

Another proposed reform of inheritance tax was already rejected by 71% of voters in 2015. At that time, the people’s initiative called for the introduction of a national inheritance and gift tax of 20% on sums of CHF2 million or more, with one-third of the proceeds to be allocated to the pension system and one-third to the cantons.

If the 2015 text were to be put to the vote today, it would suffer the same fate: 53% would be against it, while 37% would be in favour, according to Thursday’s poll.

The representative survey of French- and German-speaking regions in Switzerland was carried out from July 16-24. A total of 6,558 people took part. The maximum margin of error is 1.6%.

Translated from French by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

