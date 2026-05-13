New rules for civilian service? – Switzerland votes

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In 2025, a record number of people were accepted into civilian service. The Swiss government and a majority in parliament believe that the high number of admissions to civilian service is problematic. The Swiss parliament wants to make it more difficult to switch from military to civilian service. There was a referendum against this proposal. Now the decision will be put to a vote on June 14.

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More Swiss Politics Swiss voters to decide on stricter rules for conscientious objection This content was published on The Swiss parliament wants to make it more difficult to switch from military to civilian service. The political left is against the reform. Voters will decide on June 14. Read more: Swiss voters to decide on stricter rules for conscientious objection

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