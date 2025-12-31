New Year’s photos from the Swiss government

Previous Next Swiss Federal Council 2026. Nathan Bugniet, Eileen Fraefel, Samantha Keller und Léo Margueron - Studierende der Berufsfachschule CEPV in Vevey Swiss Federal Council 2025. Bundeskanzlei / Arthur Gamsa Swiss Federal Council 2024. Keystone / Sina Guntern Swiss Federal Council, 2023. Keystone / Matthieu Gafsou Swiss Federal Council 2022. Bundeskanzlei / Stefano Spinelli Swiss Federal Council 2021. Markus A. Jegerlehner / Bundeskanzlei Swiss Federal Council 2020. Annette Boutellier/Yoshiko Kusano/Bundeskanzlei Swiss Federal Council 2019. Bundeskanzlei / Mediamatiker:innen des Bundesamts für Informatik Swiss Federal Council 2018. Bundeskanzlei / Stephane Schmutz Swiss Federal Council 2017. Bundeskanzlei / Beat Mumenthaler Swiss Federal Council 2016. Bundeskanzlei / Edouard Rieben Swiss Federal Council 2015. Bundeskanzlei / Christian Grund und Maurice Haas Swiss Federal Council 2014. Bundeskanzlei / Dominic Büttner und Beatrice Devenes Swiss Federal Council 2013. Bundeskanzlei / Ulrich Liechti Swiss Federal Council 2012. Bundeskanzlei / Corinne Glanzmann Swiss Federal Council 2011. Bundeskanzlei / Monika Flückiger Swiss Federal Council 2010. Bundeskanzlei / Alex Spichale Swiss Federal Council 2009. Bundeskanzlei / Michael Stahl Swiss Federal Council 2008. Bundeskanzlei / Beatrice Devenes, Dominic Büttner Swiss Federal Council 2007. Bundeskanzlei / Julie De Tribolet Swiss Federal Council 2006. Bundeskanzlei / Fachklasse der Zürcher Hochschule für Gestaltung und Kunst HGKZ Swiss Federal Council 2005. Bundeskanzlei / Marc Latzel Swiss Federal Council 2004. Bundeskanzlei / Tobias Madörin Swiss Federal Council 2003. Bundeskanzlei / Samuel Mizrachi Swiss Federal Council 2002. Bundeskanzlei / Reto Camenisch Swiss Federal Council 2001. Bundeskanzlei / Edouard Rieben Swiss Federal Council 2000. Bundeskanzlei / Masato Yokoyama Swiss Federal Council 1999. Bundeskanzlei / Masato Yokoyama Swiss Federal Council 1998. Bundeskanzlei Swiss Federal Council 1997. Bundeskanzlei Picture 1

The group photo of the seven-member Swiss Federal Council (executive body) is an annual ritual. It is not just a souvenir but also captures the mood and ambitions of the government through symbolism.

For the new Federal Council photo, Guy Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency in 2026, wanted the “perspective of the younger generation” to be reflected, the Federal Chancellery said in a statement on December 31.

To do this, Parmelin commissioned four photography students to take the official photo. The entire project was carried out by young people in training at the Vevey vocational school.

The photo shows the seven government ministers and the Federal Chancellor (left) gathered in the Salon de la Présidence, right next to the Federal Council’s meeting room. The finished picture also shows the four students. “In this way, they make the creative process transparent and showcase the various aspects of their work,” said the Federal Chancellery.

Text: Reto Gysi von Wartburg/dos