Swiss government forbids use of donkeys to protect against wolf attacks

Farmers in the northern Jura mountain region will not be able to use donkeys to protect their herds of sheep and goats against wolf attacks. The Swiss government considers this practice to be contrary to the law. The cantons will no longer be able to issue exemptions.

At the end of 2023, the Jura parliament adopted a postulate from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party calling for authorisation to use donkeys to protect herds. The Federal Office for Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs (OSAV) was asked by the canton of Jura to provide a legal opinion, but it noted that the practice was unworkable.

The Federal Ordinance on the Protection of Animals prohibits the keeping of horses, donkeys and similar species when they are alone. However, it is only in this situation that the animal assumes its role as protector. According to the Ordinance, donkeys must have visual, auditory and olfactory contact with a fellow animal.

The five exemptions granted to date by the canton of Jura do not comply with the higher law and will have to be withdrawn. Even if the use of donkeys has worked in the canton as a protective measure, it will have to be abandoned, the Jura government points out in a recently published report. It has therefore shelved the postulate.

In addition to this legal basis, the OSAV has identified several practical obstacles. Donkeys, which come from arid areas, do not cope well with the humidity of Jura pastures. They also need very specific feed that is difficult to provide at altitude, as well as a daily supply of fresh drinking water.

In the government’s view, it has not been scientifically proven that donkeys are a real bulwark against predators.

