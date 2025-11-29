November 30, 2025 votes: the results from across Switzerland

The Swiss electorate are deciding whether to introduce a civic service for all and whether to impose inheritance tax to combat global warming. You can find all the results here.

Our detailed coverage of each voting issue:

More Swiss Politics Explainer: the upcoming Swiss vote on compulsory civic duty for all This content was published on On November 30, the Swiss will vote on expanding compulsory civic service to all citizens. What’s at stake? Read more: Explainer: the upcoming Swiss vote on compulsory civic duty for all

More Swiss Politics Explainer: Switzerland’s inheritance-tax initiative to save climate This content was published on On November 30, Switzerland will vote on an initiative calling for a new tax on big inheritances – in order to finance climate action. Read more: Explainer: Switzerland’s inheritance-tax initiative to save climate

Join the debate:

More Debate Hosted by: Katy Romy What do you think about introducing civic service for everyone to replace military service? What do you think about introducing civic service for all? Join the discussion 39 Likes View the discussion

More Debate Hosted by: Balz Rigendinger Inheritance tax: do the super-rich already contribute enough? On November 30, Switzerland will vote on a new inheritance tax. How logical are its demands? Join the discussion 82 Likes View the discussion

Our detailed explanations:

More Swiss democracy Swiss lawmakers against civic service initiative This content was published on Swiss popular initiative for a compulsory civic service labeled a ‘dangerous experiment’. Read more: Swiss lawmakers against civic service initiative

More Swiss Politics Swiss vote: taxing the rich to save the planet? This content was published on Tax the super-rich in Switzerland on their inheritance and use the money to tackle the climate crisis: this is what the Young Socialists party is proposing. Read more: Swiss vote: taxing the rich to save the planet?

More Swiss Abroad Switzerland’s super-rich: essential contributors or a social threat? This content was published on Switzerland is one of the wealthiest countries in the world. However, its wealth is distributed very unevenly: the richest 1% own 45% of total assets. Read more: Switzerland’s super-rich: essential contributors or a social threat?

Our voting guide:

More Moving abroad Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections This content was published on Switzerland grants voting rights to its citizens living abroad. If you want to exercise your voting rights, you must first get on the electoral register. Read more: Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections

More Swiss Politics How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works This content was published on Together with neutrality and federalism, direct democracy is a part of the Swiss national identity and helps unite the various languages, religions and cultures in the country. This video gives you a short introduction to this unique political system. (Produced by swissinfo.ch on behalf of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad)Please note: This video was made in 2011. The political landscape has changed and the numbers are no longer representative. For more recent figures go to the Democracy Barometer project page. Read more: How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works

