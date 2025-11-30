November 30, 2025 votes: the results from across Switzerland

Listen to the article
The Swiss electorate are deciding whether to introduce a civic service for all and whether to impose inheritance tax to combat global warming. You can find all the results here.
November 30, 2025 - 12:48
November 30, 2025 - 12:48
Swiss democracy
Inheritance tax, civic duty initiatives headed for defeat as Swiss polls close
Nov 30, 2025
Nov 30, 2025
First projections for this Sunday's vote show the Swiss population have rejected a tax on inheritance for the super rich and civic duty for all citizens.
Our detailed coverage of each voting issue:
Swiss Politics
Explainer: the upcoming Swiss vote on compulsory civic duty for all
Oct 14, 2025
Oct 14, 2025
On November 30, the Swiss will vote on expanding compulsory civic service to all citizens. What's at stake?
Swiss Politics
Explainer: Switzerland’s inheritance-tax initiative to save climate
Oct 8, 2025
Oct 8, 2025
On November 30, Switzerland will vote on an initiative calling for a new tax on big inheritances – in order to finance climate action.
Read more: Explainer: Switzerland’s inheritance-tax initiative to save climate
Join the debate:
What do you think about introducing civic service for everyone to replace military service?
What do you think about introducing civic service for all?
Inheritance tax: do the super-rich already contribute enough?
On November 30, Switzerland will vote on a new inheritance tax. How logical are its demands?
Our detailed explanations:
Swiss democracy
Swiss lawmakers against civic service initiative
Oct 14, 2025
Oct 14, 2025
Swiss popular initiative for a compulsory civic service labeled a 'dangerous experiment'.
Read more: Swiss lawmakers against civic service initiative
Swiss Politics
Swiss vote: taxing the rich to save the planet?
Oct 24, 2025
Oct 24, 2025
Tax the super-rich in Switzerland on their inheritance and use the money to tackle the climate crisis: this is what the Young Socialists party is proposing.
Read more: Swiss vote: taxing the rich to save the planet?
Swiss Abroad
Switzerland’s super-rich: essential contributors or a social threat?
May 2, 2025
May 2, 2025
Switzerland is one of the wealthiest countries in the world. However, its wealth is distributed very unevenly: the richest 1% own 45% of total assets.
Read more: Switzerland’s super-rich: essential contributors or a social threat?
Our voting guide:
Moving abroad
Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections
Oct 16, 2024
Oct 16, 2024
Switzerland grants voting rights to its citizens living abroad. If you want to exercise your voting rights, you must first get on the electoral register.
Read more: Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections
Swiss Politics
How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works
Jun 4, 2014
Jun 4, 2014
Together with neutrality and federalism, direct democracy is a part of the Swiss national identity and helps unite the various languages, religions and cultures in the country. This video gives you a short introduction to this unique political system. (Produced by swissinfo.ch on behalf of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad)Please note: This video was made in 2011. The political landscape has changed and the numbers are no longer representative. For more recent figures go to the Democracy Barometer project page.
Read more: How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works
