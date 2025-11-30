The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
November 30, 2025 votes: the results from across Switzerland
The Swiss electorate are deciding whether to introduce a civic service for all and whether to impose inheritance tax to combat global warming. You can find all the results here.

November 30, 2025
1 minute
External Content
Our detailed coverage of each voting issue:

Join the debate:

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What do you think about introducing civic service for everyone to replace military service?

What do you think about introducing civic service for all?

Join the discussion
Debate
Hosted by: Balz Rigendinger

Inheritance tax: do the super-rich already contribute enough?

On November 30, Switzerland will vote on a new inheritance tax. How logical are its demands?

Join the discussion
Our detailed explanations:

Photo of a woman in front of hotel in Bern.

More

Swiss Politics

Swiss vote: taxing the rich to save the planet? 

Tax the super-rich in Switzerland on their inheritance and use the money to tackle the climate crisis: this is what the Young Socialists party is proposing.

Swiss vote: taxing the rich to save the planet? 
Our voting guide:

vote

Moving abroad

Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections

Switzerland grants voting rights to its citizens living abroad. If you want to exercise your voting rights, you must first get on the electoral register.

Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections
Switzerland’s direct democracy

Swiss Politics

How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works

Together with neutrality and federalism, direct democracy is a part of the Swiss national identity and helps unite the various languages, religions and cultures in the country. This video gives you a short introduction to this unique political system. (Produced by swissinfo.ch on behalf of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad)Please note: This video was made in 2011. The political landscape has changed and the numbers are no longer representative. For more recent figures go to the Democracy Barometer project page.

How Switzerland's political system of direct democracy works

Subscribe to our special newsletter to get all the latest information you need on Swiss popular votes.

