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Swiss Politics

Our coverage of the federal vote on September 27

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Our coverage of the federal vote on September 27
Listening: Our coverage of the federal vote on September 27
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Swiss citizens called for strict neutrality at a demonstration organised by the Mass-Voll! movement on Saturday 11 March 2023 on the Bundesplatz in Bern.

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Votes

Russia sanctions at heart of Swiss neutrality vote

This content was published on Swiss voters will decide on a neutrality initiative on September 27. But how far do Switzerland’s sanctions against Russia go, and how effectively are they enforced?

Read more: Russia sanctions at heart of Swiss neutrality vote
‘Then I always explain that neutrality is not the same as indifference’

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Swiss Abroad Community

Expats struggle to explain Swiss neutrality abroad

This content was published on Switzerland’s neutrality is not always easy to explain, especially abroad. Many Swiss expats have to grapple with preconceived notions.

Read more: Expats struggle to explain Swiss neutrality abroad
Neutral Switzerland as a dove of peace: the powerful symbolism of the neutrality initiative.

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Votes

Do sanctions undermine Swiss neutrality?

This content was published on The neutrality initiative, up for vote on September 27, would tie the government’s hands on economic sanctions. But do such measures really violate Swiss neutrality?

Read more: Do sanctions undermine Swiss neutrality?
Voting papers

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Swiss Abroad Community

Swiss Abroad overwhelmingly reject capping Swiss population

This content was published on Swiss voters who live abroad have rejected an initiative to limit the population even more decisively than voters within Switzerland. However, when it came to the reform of civilian service, there was little difference.

Read more: Swiss Abroad overwhelmingly reject capping Swiss population

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR