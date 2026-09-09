Our coverage of the federal vote on September 27

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

1 minute

More Votes Austria, Costa Rica and Malta: neutral but unlike Switzerland This content was published on Apart from Switzerland, several countries – from Austria to Costa Rica via Malta – describe themselves as neutral. But their models differ significantly. Read more: Austria, Costa Rica and Malta: neutral but unlike Switzerland

More Votes Russia sanctions at heart of Swiss neutrality vote This content was published on Swiss voters will decide on a neutrality initiative on September 27. But how far do Switzerland’s sanctions against Russia go, and how effectively are they enforced? Read more: Russia sanctions at heart of Swiss neutrality vote

More Swiss Politics Swiss Post reports e-voting system has no major vulnerabilities This content was published on Swiss Post says its e-voting test found no critical flaws, with one high-risk issue reported. Read more: Swiss Post reports e-voting system has no major vulnerabilities

More Votes ‘Neutrality alone does not protect Switzerland against aggression’ This content was published on Is neutrality a principle to preserve or a policy that should adapt? We debated Switzerland’s neutrality initiative, which goes before voters on September 27, on Let’s Talk. Read more: ‘Neutrality alone does not protect Switzerland against aggression’

More Votes The votes on September 27 are fast approaching – are you ready? This content was published on Polls, detailed explanations: our comprehensive coverage of the upcoming federal votes. Read more: The votes on September 27 are fast approaching – are you ready?

More Swiss Abroad Community Expats struggle to explain Swiss neutrality abroad This content was published on Switzerland’s neutrality is not always easy to explain, especially abroad. Many Swiss expats have to grapple with preconceived notions. Read more: Expats struggle to explain Swiss neutrality abroad

More Votes September 27 vote: poor start for Swiss neutrality initiative in first poll This content was published on A majority of respondents would reject a return to a strict interpretation of neutrality. Read more: September 27 vote: poor start for Swiss neutrality initiative in first poll

More Votes Swiss voters to decide on government support for plant-based food production This content was published on Should Switzerland be able to produce up to 70% of its own food in the future? Swiss voters will decide. Read more: Swiss voters to decide on government support for plant-based food production

More Votes Strict or flexible neutrality? The Swiss head to the polls This content was published on How should Switzerland interpret its neutrality in the future? Swiss voters will decide on that question on September 27. Read more: Strict or flexible neutrality? The Swiss head to the polls

More Swiss Politics How conscientious objectors’ activism led to the introduction of civilian service This content was published on For decades, refusing military service in Switzerland was not a legally recognised choice. Read more: How conscientious objectors’ activism led to the introduction of civilian service

More Votes Do sanctions undermine Swiss neutrality? This content was published on The neutrality initiative, up for vote on September 27, would tie the government’s hands on economic sanctions. But do such measures really violate Swiss neutrality? Read more: Do sanctions undermine Swiss neutrality?

More Swiss Politics Should Swiss neutrality be stricter? Voters will decide This content was published on On September 27, Swiss voters will decide on whether or not to enshrine a stricter definition of neutrality into the country’s constitution. Read more: Should Swiss neutrality be stricter? Voters will decide

More Votes The Swiss food security initiative: more sustainable agriculture or ‘vegan diktat’? This content was published on The initiative wants the Swiss government to promote the production and consumption of plant-based foods. Read more: The Swiss food security initiative: more sustainable agriculture or ‘vegan diktat’?

More Swiss Politics Swiss voters send signal in favour of Europe and the economy, say international press This content was published on Swiss voters’ rejection of the “No to ten million” immigration initiative on Sunday has been widely seen abroad as a choice for stability and openness. Read more: Swiss voters send signal in favour of Europe and the economy, say international press

More Swiss Abroad Community Swiss Abroad overwhelmingly reject capping Swiss population This content was published on Swiss voters who live abroad have rejected an initiative to limit the population even more decisively than voters within Switzerland. However, when it came to the reform of civilian service, there was little difference. Read more: Swiss Abroad overwhelmingly reject capping Swiss population