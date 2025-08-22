Outage extended at Swiss nuclear plant

The main shareholder Alpiq expects a loss of between CHF140-160 million ($173-198 million) in its operating business result in 2025. The second-biggest shareholder Axpo expects a reduction in income of CHF150-170 million, spread over the two financial years 2024/2025 and 2025/2026, the two companies announced on Friday.
The restart of the nuclear power plant is expected to be delayed by a further six months until the end of February 2026.
More
More
Swiss nuclear plant is off the grid for an indefinite period
This content was published on
The operator must provide evidence of fallback in case of a possible overload in the feedwater pipework system.
The Gösgen nuclear plant south of Basel has not been connected to the grid since May 24. At that time, the operator was commissioned to provide evidence of possible overloading in the feedwater pipework system.
An inspection and approval by the Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (Ensi) is required before production can be resumed.
More
More
Swiss Politics
Swiss government leaves door open to construction of new nuclear power plants
This content was published on
The construction of new nuclear power plants in Switzerland should be authorised again, according to the government.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
This content was published on
Philippe Lazzarini will step down as head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) at the end of his term in March, he announced on Thursday.
Swiss authorities and firms agree to cut sugar in cereals, yoghurts and drinks
This content was published on
Cereals, yoghurts and drinks in Switzerland will contain less sugar by 2028. The Swiss government and 21 companies renewed the so-called Milan Declaration in Bern on Thursday.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.