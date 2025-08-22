Outage extended at Swiss nuclear plant

The Gösgen nuclear power plant in northwestern Switzerland will be out of service for six months. It has not been connected to the grid since late May.

The main shareholder Alpiq expects a loss of between CHF140-160 million ($173-198 million) in its operating business result in 2025. The second-biggest shareholder Axpo expects a reduction in income of CHF150-170 million, spread over the two financial years 2024/2025 and 2025/2026, the two companies announced on Friday.

The restart of the nuclear power plant is expected to be delayed by a further six months until the end of February 2026.

The Gösgen nuclear plant south of Basel has not been connected to the grid since May 24. At that time, the operator was commissioned to provide evidence of possible overloading in the feedwater pipework system.

An inspection and approval by the Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (Ensi) is required before production can be resumed.

The plant generates around 8 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per year, covering around 13% of Switzerland’s electricity consumption. Gösgen began operations in 1979.

The main shareholder is Alpiq (40 per cent), followed by Axpo Power (25 per cent), the Axpo subsidiary CKW (12.5 per cent), the city of Zurich and Energie Wasser Bern (EWB).

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

