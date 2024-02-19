Over 7,000 false speeders in Bern get their money back

Around 7,300 payments had to be refunded in Bern. This has been done in 7,231 cases so far. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / CHRISTIAN BEUTLER

More than 7,000 motorists who were mistakenly fined for speeding in the Swiss capital have been remunerated, the cantonal police said on Monday.

In September and October 2023, thousands of vehicles were wrongly flashed by new radar systems. The problem was caused by an error in the programming of the software, the police said in November. Four measuring systems in the city of Bern were affected.

According to the police, the error has now been rectified. According to new information, around 7,300 payments had to be refunded. This has been done in 7,231 cases so far. For the remaining cases, the police are still waiting for feedback regarding account details.

In the meantime, the Federal Institute of Metrology has recalibrated the devices in question and subsequently authorised them for operation. They have been in use since Monday.

The devices are located on Kirchenfeldstrasse/Mottastrasse (in the direction of Monbijou Bridge), Papiermühlestrasse/Aargauerstalden (in the direction of the Bear Park), Kirchenfeldstrasse/Jubiläumsplatz (in the direction of Thunplatz) and Zieglerstrasse/Effingerstrasse (in the direction of Eigerplatz).

