Swiss parliament allocates CHF20 million for Crans-Montana victims
The Swiss parliament has approved a maximum of CHF20 million ($24 million) for settlement arrangements in favour of the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster.
On Thursday, the Swiss House of Representatives approved the relevant clause in the Federal Act by 106 votes to 87, with 4 abstentions. The clause had previously been passed by the Senate. To resolve a single point of disagreement, the matter will now return to the Senate.
Under the bill, the Swiss government may contribute a supplementary amount of up to CHF20 million towards any settlements arising from round-table discussions. These discussions are intended to support victims, their relatives, insurance companies and other liable parties and authorities in reaching a settlement.
+ Crans-Montana victims’ foundation seeking more funds
The aim is to reach out-of-court settlements. This would help to avoid protracted civil proceedings.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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