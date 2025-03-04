Listening: Swiss parliament agrees on indirect press funding
The House of Representatives and the Senate have resolved their differences on indirect press subsidies. On Tuesday the House of Representatives swung to the Senate's line on three controversial points.
The revised Postal Act will now stipulate that the delivery of daily and weekly newspapers in the regional and local press will be subsidised by CHF10 million ($11.2 million) a year for seven years.
The early delivery of subscribed daily and weekly newspapers on weekdays will now be subsidised. This will amount to CHF25 million a year. Discounts for the delivery of membership and foundation press products will not be abolished.
