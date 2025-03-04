Swiss parliament agrees on indirect press funding

Parliament reaches agreement on indirect press funding Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The House of Representatives and the Senate have resolved their differences on indirect press subsidies. On Tuesday the House of Representatives swung to the Senate's line on three controversial points.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Parlament einigt sich bei der indirekten Presseförderung Original Read more: Parlament einigt sich bei der indirekten Presseförderung

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The revised Postal Act will now stipulate that the delivery of daily and weekly newspapers in the regional and local press will be subsidised by CHF10 million ($11.2 million) a year for seven years.

The early delivery of subscribed daily and weekly newspapers on weekdays will now be subsidised. This will amount to CHF25 million a year. Discounts for the delivery of membership and foundation press products will not be abolished.

+ State funding for Switzerland’s private media flops at ballot box

The bill drawn up by the House of Representatives’ Committee for Transport and Telecommunications still has to survive the overall vote in both chambers of parliament at the end of the spring session.

+ What you need to know about the Swiss spring parliamentary session

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.