Parliament seeks limit on Switzerland’s wolf population

In 2010, there were around a dozen wolves in Switzerland; today there are well over 300 and more than 30 packs, according to a Swiss parliamentary motion. Keystone-SDA

Lawmakers wants to set an upper limit on the size of the wolf population in Switzerland. If this threshold is exceeded, it should be possible to cull wolves in the affected region.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Parlament verlangt Schwellenwert für die Wolfspopulation Original Read more: Parlament verlangt Schwellenwert für die Wolfspopulation

After a vote in the Senate, the House of Representatives also passed a motion to this effect on Wednesday.

The lower chamber approved the motion tabled by Fabio Regazzi, a Centre Party senator from canton Ticino, by 116 votes to 73, with 6 abstentions. The Senate had already given its approval during the spring session. The Federal Council must now draw up a proposal on how to implement the plan; it has agreed to the mandate.

In recent years, the wolf population in Switzerland has grown exponentially, according to Regazzi’s motion. It stated: “In 2010, there were around a dozen wolves in our country; today there are well over 300 and more than 30 packs.” The consequences for Alpine farming are becoming increasingly serious and are threatening traditional pastoral farming.

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The current system, which provides for case-by-case culling permits issued by cantonal and federal authorities, has proved to be too slow, too complicated and ineffective, says Regazzi.

Parliamentarians in the House of Representatives preliminary committee, comprising members of the left-wing Social Democrats and Greens, unsuccessfully opposed the motion. They argued that the current wolf management framework already provided many new instruments to act and that their effectiveness must first be assessed. Increased support for Alpine farmers or faster culling procedures would be more effective than a cap, they argued.

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Environment Minister Albert Rösti said the Federal Council would implement the motion by amending legislation. This would allow parliament to have their say again on the issue at a later date and – in the event of a referendum – the Swiss public will be able to also give their views.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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