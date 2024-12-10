Swiss parliament wants CHF15 million for women’s Euro 2025

Parliament wants Switzerland to support next year's European Women's Football Championship with CHF15 million ($17 million).

After the Senate, the House of Representatives also voted in favour of a corresponding motion on Monday.

The decision was more symbolic in nature. As part of a supplementary credit to the budget for the current year, both chambers had already allocated the corresponding amount months ago. The motion has already been implemented, said Sports Minister Viola Amherd.

The amount is almost four times what the government wanted to spend. In January, the government decided to support Euro 2025, which Switzerland will host, with just CHF4 million. One of the reasons it gave for this was the country’s strained financial situation.

The government’s decision in January caused consternation among those affected. Critics argued that CHF4 million was just 5% of the CHF80 million that the government had spent on the men’s Euros held in Switzerland and Austria in 2008.

