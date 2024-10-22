Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss politicians divided on re-export of war materiel

Parties divided on the re-export of Swiss war material
Parties divided on the re-export of Swiss war materiel. Keystone-SDA

Recipient states of Swiss war material should be allowed to transfer it to third countries such as Ukraine after five years, according to a draft document from a commission. At the end of the consultation process the parties are divided.

The draft of the House of Representative’s Security Policy Committee says a third country may not be involved in an armed conflict unless it exercises its right to self-defence under international law.

+ Switzerland stands firm on war materiel re-export ban

The committee bill also specifies the conditions under which non-re-export declarations that have already been issued can be subsequently revoked. This is with a view to a transfer by the recipient state to Ukraine.

+ How the Ukraine war has changed Switzerland

The Centre Party, the Radical-Liberal Party and the Liberal Green Party see the bill as an unproblematic compromise in terms of neutrality. The Swiss People’s Party rejects the bill and calls for a general liberalisation of the article. The Greens also reject the bill. The Social Democratic Party welcomes the thrust of the proposal, but would still like to see some restrictions.

