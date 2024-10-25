Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Campaigners spent CHF14m on Swiss initiative votes

Parties spent around 14 million in the run-up to the vote Keystone-SDA
Campaigners spent CHF14m on Swiss initiative votes
Political campaigners have spent around CHF13.8 million trying to influence voter opinion ahead of the November 24 referendums, according to the Swiss Federal Audit Office.

Keystone-SDA

Supporters of an expanded motorway network have spared no expense, reporting the largest budget at CHF4.1 million.

Opponents of the project, led by the Association transports et environnement (ATE), spent CHF2.74 million, auditors reported on Friday.

Campaigns for the other three issues required considerably less money. Supporters of the uniform financing of health care (EFAS) announced expenditure of CHF1.5 million. Opponents spent just CHF550,000.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

