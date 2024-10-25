Campaigners spent CHF14m on Swiss initiative votes

Opponents of the project, led by the Association transports et environnement (ATE), spent CHF2.74 million, auditors reported on Friday.
Campaigns for the other three issues required considerably less money. Supporters of the uniform financing of health care (EFAS) announced expenditure of CHF1.5 million. Opponents spent just CHF550,000.
Voters to decide on major Swiss motorway expansion
This content was published on
A referendum has been launched against the six-lane extension of the A1 motorway. Swiss voters will have their say on November 24.
