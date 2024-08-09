Police on high alert with suspected mentally-ill murderer at large in Basel

Keystone/Georgios Kefalas

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

On Friday, the Basel-City police released a photo of a man suspected of killing a woman in Basel on Thursday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The 32-year-old man was being treated in a secure unit at the Basel University Psychiatric Clinic. He is considered dangerous. He had already killed two women in 2014.

The suspect escaped from the psychiatric clinic before carrying out his act, the Basel police said on Friday. It is advised not to approach him, but to inform the police immediately. A photo of the suspect External linkcan be found on the website of the Basel-City Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The lifeless body of a 75-year-old woman was discovered on Thursday in the stairwell of a building in Basel. The police cordoned off the area throughout the afternoon. A neighbour reported a man behaving suspiciously. A special judicial police commission has been set up to investigate.

In 2014, the suspect had already killed two women and seriously injured another man in the same area, said Martin Schütz, spokesman for the Basel-City Public Prosecutor’s Office. He confirmed a report published by the Basler Zeitung newspaper.

In September 2015, the Basel-City Criminal Court ordered inpatient psychiatric treatment. The man suffers from serious mental disorders.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe