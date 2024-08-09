Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Police on high alert with suspected mentally-ill murderer at large in Basel

police
Keystone/Georgios Kefalas
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Police on high alert with suspected mentally-ill murderer at large in Basel
Listening: Police on high alert with suspected mentally-ill murderer at large in Basel

On Friday, the Basel-City police released a photo of a man suspected of killing a woman in Basel on Thursday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The 32-year-old man was being treated in a secure unit at the Basel University Psychiatric Clinic. He is considered dangerous. He had already killed two women in 2014.

The suspect escaped from the psychiatric clinic before carrying out his act, the Basel police said on Friday. It is advised not to approach him, but to inform the police immediately. A photo of the suspect External linkcan be found on the website of the Basel-City Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The lifeless body of a 75-year-old woman was discovered on Thursday in the stairwell of a building in Basel. The police cordoned off the area throughout the afternoon. A neighbour reported a man behaving suspiciously. A special judicial police commission has been set up to investigate.

In 2014, the suspect had already killed two women and seriously injured another man in the same area, said Martin Schütz, spokesman for the Basel-City Public Prosecutor’s Office. He confirmed a report published by the Basler Zeitung newspaper.

In September 2015, the Basel-City Criminal Court ordered inpatient psychiatric treatment. The man suffers from serious mental disorders.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
27 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

More

Swiss teachers moderately happy on the job

This content was published on According to a new study, teachers are satisfied with their colleagues, classes and lessons, but have a more sober view of inclusive schooling.

Read more: Swiss teachers moderately happy on the job

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR