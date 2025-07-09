Porrentruy mayor comments on Swiss pool ban controversy
The mayor of the Swiss town of Porrentruy, which has been in the headlines in neighbouring France after restricting access to a public swimming pool to locals after a spate of anti-social behaviour, says he has received much support in recent days.
“It’s never easy to make a decision like this,” Porrentruy’s mayor, Philippe Eggertswyler, told the Keystone-ATS news agency on Wednesday. “People’s perceptions are not entirely accurate.”
Last week, the local authorities banned non-Swiss residents from using Porrentruy’s open-air public swimming pool. Effective until August 31, the measure mainly concerns French residents, as the border is just ten kilometres away.
Since the start of the summer season, over 20 people have been excluded and banned from the municipal pool due to inappropriate behaviour, incivilities and failure to comply with the rules in force at the facility. The pool has also experienced capacity issues.
The controversy has been picked up by various French media outlets such as Europe 1, CNews and TF1. The mayor has had to respond to numerous media requests, even from Germany and Austria.
“We’re not professionals, but we do the best we can. In any legislature, there are always periods that are more difficult than others,” said Eggertswyler.
French elected representatives have also reacted, such as Matthieu Bloch, a member of the French National Assembly, who is due to be received by Philippe Eggertswyler.
In a statement published by Blick, RTS and Le Temps, the Swiss Federal Commission against Racism said “this general ban on foreigners is irritating even if it is not punishable. However, it goes against the constitutional principle of non-discrimination”.
