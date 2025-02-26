Charges dropped in Geneva parcel bomb investigation

Proceedings against suspects in parcel bomb affair are dropped Keystone-SDA

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) is looking to drop the case against two brothers linked to the Geneva parcel bomb incidents.

The pair were suspected after two parcels exploded in August and November in the St-Jean and Grange-Canal areas. They were briefly held in custody during the investigation.

Vincent Spira and Robert Assaël, the lawyers representing the two men, confirmed the report in the Swiss newspaper Tribune de Genève on Tuesday.

“I’ve always said there was no evidence in the file. I still don’t understand why my client was arrested and held in custody. I hope the OAG will acknowledge its financial mistakes too,” Spira told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

His colleague welcomed the OAG’s U-turn. “My client had to drive several disabled people around the canton daily, particularly in the areas where the explosions occurred. The OAG could have easily verified this alibi,” Assaël said.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

