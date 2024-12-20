Switzerland bans import of ‘too young’ puppies

Only private individuals who personally collect their puppies from breeders abroad will be allowed to import puppies under 15 weeks of age, the government decided on Friday, as part of the partial revision of the Animal Protection Ordinance.
With this measure, the government aims to curb the “irresponsible” trade in dogs from abroad, which often takes place via the Internet, where very young puppies are offered for sale. The aim is to reduce the number of these “thoughtless” online purchases.
It will also be forbidden to shorten the tails of lambs, a practice already prohibited for all other domestic animals. A new provision will also make it possible to abandon the slaughter of male chicks, which are of no use in laying lines. The amendment to the ordinance takes account of new methods enabling early sexing in the egg.
More
More
How well are Swiss animals protected?
This content was published on
Strict welfare legislation makes Switzerland one of the better places to have fur, fins or feathers. Here’s why.
The keeping and treatment of experimental animals will also be modified to enhance their welfare. The extension of mandatory reporting for these animals will enhance transparency.
