Switzerland bans import of 'too young' puppies

New animal protection requirements will apply in Switzerland from February 1. In particular, the professional import of puppies under 15 weeks of age will be prohibited.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Only private individuals who personally collect their puppies from breeders abroad will be allowed to import puppies under 15 weeks of age, the government decided on Friday, as part of the partial revision of the Animal Protection Ordinance.

With this measure, the government aims to curb the “irresponsible” trade in dogs from abroad, which often takes place via the Internet, where very young puppies are offered for sale. The aim is to reduce the number of these “thoughtless” online purchases.

It will also be forbidden to shorten the tails of lambs, a practice already prohibited for all other domestic animals. A new provision will also make it possible to abandon the slaughter of male chicks, which are of no use in laying lines. The amendment to the ordinance takes account of new methods enabling early sexing in the egg.

The keeping and treatment of experimental animals will also be modified to enhance their welfare. The extension of mandatory reporting for these animals will enhance transparency.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

