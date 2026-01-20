Swiss politicians debate calls for Swiss government to leave X
The left-wing Social Democratic party has called for the Swiss government authorities not to be present on the social media platform X.
The call was made in a letter addressed to Swiss President Guy Parmelin, Chancellor Viktor Rossi and the presidents of both houses of Parliament.
The Social Democrats demand the total withdrawal of Official Switzerland from the platform. “Today it is a den of right-wing extremism, of humiliation, and it has also become a place where paedocriminality is completely normal,” said party co-chairman Cédric Wermuth during a broadcast on Swiss public radio.
Those who remain active on that social networking site thus make themselves accomplices, Wermuth continued. “It no longer has anything to do with a normal social network. It has become really dangerous for the community.” This is why the Swiss government and Parliament should renounce billionaire Elon Musk’s platform. Parliamentarian Gerhard Andrey from the Green party was also critical of the use of X.
Not all political parties agree. “I personally think that it is not the role of the parties to tell the federal administration by which means it should communicate,” said Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher from the Radical-Liberal party. According to Centre party President Philipp Bregy, it is wrong to withdraw from communication and thus leave the field to others.
