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Swiss Politics

Reactions to Swiss ‘No to ten million’ immigration initiative vote

How are supporters and opponents reacting after Swiss voters rejected the Swiss People’s Party’s "No to ten million" immigration initiative? Swissinfo spoke with representatives from both sides following Sunday's vote.

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I am an experienced video journalist passionate about making complex topics accessible and engaging through compelling multimedia storytelling. Focused on social and environmental issues, I produce various video formats on a wide range of topics, specialising in impactful explainer videos with motion graphics and stop-motion animation. During my studies in cinema, English literature and journalism, I’ve gained experience in radio, television, and print across Switzerland. After working with the Locarno Film Festival’s image & sound team, I joined SWI swissinfo.ch in 2018 to produce local and international reportages.

I am a member of the Swiss Abroad editorial team, where I translate and help distribute our content. With a backgound in international relations and communications, I now work for SWI swissinfo.ch translating and supporting the Swiss Abroad editorial team.

Based in Geneva, I cover the work of the United Nations and other international organisations there. My focus is on humanitarian aid, human rights, and peace diplomacy. I studied business and economics at the University of Lausanne before training as a journalist and joining SWI swissinfo.ch in 2021.

>> Read our in-depth analysis of the results:

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Members of a cross-party alliance who campaigned against the Swiss People’s Party’s “No to ten million” immigration initiative in Bern on June 14, 2026.

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Swiss Politics

Six takeaways from Switzerland’s population cap vote

This content was published on Swiss voters on Sunday rejected a bold move that risked tensions with Brussels: 55% voted against the Swiss People’s Party’s “No to ten million” immigration initiative. Yet the proposal tapped into key public concerns.

Read more: Six takeaways from Switzerland’s population cap vote

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR