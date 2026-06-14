Reactions to Swiss ‘No to ten million’ immigration initiative vote
How are supporters and opponents reacting after Swiss voters rejected the Swiss People’s Party’s "No to ten million" immigration initiative? Swissinfo spoke with representatives from both sides following Sunday's vote.
>> Read our in-depth analysis of the results:
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