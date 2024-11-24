Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Swiss Politics

Reactions to ‘no’ vote on Swiss motorway expansion project

On Sunday, a majority of Swiss voters (52.7%) rejected a CHF5 billion government plan to extend key stretches of the motorway network. SWI swissinfo.ch gathered voters' reactions in the capital Bern.

This content was published on
1 minute
Julie Hunt , Alexandra Andrist , Dorian Burkhalter

The project, which initially had wide support from the government, parliament, the business community and centre and right-wing parties – the Swiss People’s Party and the Radical-Liberal Party – would have involved widening or building new roads at six key points on the country’s motorway system, notably near Bern, and on a busy stretch between Geneva and Lausanne.

The arguments of environmental groups and parties on the left (the Social Democratic Party and the Green Party), who criticised the cost (CHF5 billion) of the project while questioning its effectiveness in reducing traffic congestion, probably carried more weight with voters. Supporters of the project had argued that the expansion plan would help solve traffic jams on the outskirts of the big Swiss cities.

Edited by Samuel Jaberg/sb

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
334 Likes
214 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
4 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR