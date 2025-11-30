The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Reactions to the ‘No’ vote on the inheritance tax initiative

Swissinfo gathered reactions from both supporters and opponents of the proposal and asked how the clear result should be interpreted.

Read the analysis as to why calls to “tax the rich” are rarely successful:

Find all the results from Sunday’s vote here:

Vote results

Swiss Politics

November 30, 2025 votes: the results from across Switzerland

This content was published on The Swiss electorate are deciding whether to introduce a civic service for all and whether to impose inheritance tax to combat global warming. You can find all the results here.

Read more: November 30, 2025 votes: the results from across Switzerland

