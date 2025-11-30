Reactions to the ‘No’ vote on the inheritance tax initiative

Swissinfo gathered reactions from both supporters and opponents of the proposal and asked how the clear result should be interpreted.
This content was published on
November 30, 2025 - 17:45
Read the analysis as to why calls to “tax the rich” are rarely successful:
More
More
Democracy
Why calls to ‘tax the rich’ are loud, popular – and rarely successful
This content was published on
Nov 30, 2025
The idea of clamping down on the rich often enjoys large public support. In practice, it rarely succeeds – even when citizens can vote directly on it. Why not?
Read more: Why calls to ‘tax the rich’ are loud, popular – and rarely successful
Find all the results from Sunday’s vote here:
More
More
Swiss Politics
November 30, 2025 votes: the results from across Switzerland
This content was published on
Nov 30, 2025
The Swiss electorate are deciding whether to introduce a civic service for all and whether to impose inheritance tax to combat global warming. You can find all the results here.
Read more: November 30, 2025 votes: the results from across Switzerland
Edited by Samuel Jaberg/amva
Articles in this story
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.