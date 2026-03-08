Reactions to SBC initiative ‘no’ vote

Following Sunday’s clear rejection of the SBC initiative, Swissinfo spoke with both its backers and opponents to gauge how they interpreted the result.
This content was published on
1 minute
I am an experienced video journalist passionate about making complex topics accessible and engaging through compelling multimedia storytelling. Focused on social and environmental issues, I produce various video formats on a wide range of topics, specialising in impactful explainer videos with motion graphics and stop-motion animation.
During my studies in cinema, English literature and journalism, I’ve gained experience in radio, television, and print across Switzerland. After working with the Locarno Film Festival’s image & sound team, I joined SWI swissinfo.ch in 2018 to produce local and international reportages.
I am a member of the Swiss Abroad editorial team, where I translate and help distribute our content.
With a backgound in international relations and communications, I now work for SWI swissinfo.ch translating and supporting the Swiss Abroad editorial team.
The “SBC initiativeExternal link”, backed by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, the Swiss Union of Arts and Crafts and the youth wing of the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party, had sought to cut the annual media licence fee from CHF335 ($431) to CHF200 and exempt all businesses. On Sunday, it was rejected by 62% of voters.
More
Swiss voters reject cuts to licence fee
This content was published on
The Swiss have clearly rejected a proposal to reduce funding for Swissinfo’s parent company.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.