Pensions: how the Swiss voted on March 3

1 minute

External Content

More

More Swiss look likely to back initiative to boost pensions This content was published on The Swiss have voted today on two separate initiatives: to boost old-age pensions and to gradually raise the retirement age. Read more: Swiss look likely to back initiative to boost pensions

More

More Will Swiss voters agree to boost pensions? This content was published on Citizens will head to the polls this Sunday to decide on two people’s initiatives aimed at reforming the country’s pension system. Read more: Will Swiss voters agree to boost pensions?

More

More Swiss pension vote: what’s at stake This content was published on On March 3 Switzerland will vote on whether pensioners should receive more pension. Here is an overview of the proposal. Read more: Swiss pension vote: what’s at stake

More

More Swiss to vote on raising retirement age to 66: a visionary idea or an unwelcome plan? This content was published on On March 3, the Swiss will vote on an initiative aimed at raising the retirement age and pegging it to life expectancy. Read more: Swiss to vote on raising retirement age to 66: a visionary idea or an unwelcome plan?