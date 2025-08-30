Geneva bans sale of disposable e-cigarettes

Sale of disposable e-cigarettes banned in the canton of Geneva Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Disposable e-cigarettes will no longer be sold in Geneva in the future. The local parliament passed a law to this effect almost unanimously on Friday, with an emergency clause and immediate effect.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Verkauf von Einweg-E-Zigaretten im Kanton Genf verboten Original Read more: Verkauf von Einweg-E-Zigaretten im Kanton Genf verboten

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“These products, which are designed to appeal to young people, are a disgrace,” said local parliamentarian Jennifer Conti. Almost all members of the cantonal parliament condemned the harmful effects of puffs on public health. They also denounced the catastrophic impact of these disposable e-cigarettes on the environment.

Disposable electronic cigarettes, also known as “vape” or “puff bars”, have been available in Switzerland for around five years and are particularly popular with young people.

Several cantons, including Valais, Bern and Jura, have already passed bans. There are also similar initiatives in the cantons of Basel-Stadt, Ticino, Solothurn, Schaffhausen and Vaud.

Nationwide ban coming

A nationwide ban is also planned. In June 2024, the House of Representatives adopted a corresponding motion by Christophe Clivaz from the Green Party with a clear majority. The Senate followed suit a year later.

The federal government must now amend the Tobacco Products Act so that “puff bars” can no longer be offered for sale in Switzerland. Rechargeable e-cigarettes should be exempt from the ban.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into 0045nglish. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch