Swiss Federal Railways satisfied with bodycams for transport police

The bodycams are used in the daily presence and intervention service by the railways transport police. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss Federal Railways has drawn a positive interim conclusion on the use of bodycams by the transport police. Since the introduction of these body-worn cameras, the frequency of assaults on police officers has fallen by 25%.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de SBB zufrieden mit Bodycams für Transportpolizei Original Read more: SBB zufrieden mit Bodycams für Transportpolizei

The Federal Railways introduced the bodycams in September 2024 and compared the first six months of use with the same period in the previous year, the company revealed on Thursday. They plan to draw a final conclusion on the introduction of the bodycams after one year.

The bodycams are used in the daily presence and intervention service. Bodycams are used to deter potential perpetrators, de-escalate conflicts and, if necessary, record evidence.

More

More Bodycams on Swiss trains: will they keep trouble off the rails? This content was published on Body cameras will be worn by transport police officers on Swiss trains to help de-escalate conflicts and increase accountability. Read more: Bodycams on Swiss trains: will they keep trouble off the rails?

Out of a total of 331 activations in the first six months of use, 107 recordings were used as evidence. In addition, 224 recordings were stopped at an early stage because in many cases the conflict situation was defused immediately after the recording was started.

Translated from German with DeepL/gw

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts. Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.