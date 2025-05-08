Swiss Federal Railways satisfied with bodycams for transport police
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss Federal Railways has drawn a positive interim conclusion on the use of bodycams by the transport police. Since the introduction of these body-worn cameras, the frequency of assaults on police officers has fallen by 25%.
The Federal Railways introduced the bodycams in September 2024 and compared the first six months of use with the same period in the previous year, the company revealed on Thursday. They plan to draw a final conclusion on the introduction of the bodycams after one year.
The bodycams are used in the daily presence and intervention service. Bodycams are used to deter potential perpetrators, de-escalate conflicts and, if necessary, record evidence.
Out of a total of 331 activations in the first six months of use, 107 recordings were used as evidence. In addition, 224 recordings were stopped at an early stage because in many cases the conflict situation was defused immediately after the recording was started.
