SECO chief says Trump-era tariffs are here to stay
The head of Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) expects US tariffs to persist beyond Donald Trump’s presidency, arguing that efforts to reindustrialise the American economy have broad, bipartisan support.
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This policy will not disappear if a Democrat is elected President of the United States, warns State Secretary Helene Budliger Artieda in an interview published on Saturday in Schweiz am Wochenende.
“The tone may change. But if tariffs are between 10-20%, even a Democratic president will find it difficult to simply abolish them,” said the SECO director, stressing that the US relies on these customs revenues to present a balanced budget.
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Budliger Artieda says the best course of action for Switzerland is to focus on good framework conditions and to steer clear of industrial policy experiments.
“That is what makes us unique and makes our location an attractive one. Companies appreciate that,” she noted.
The State Secretary believes there is no threat to Swiss exports, but the current international situation is no longer as straightforward as it once was. New obstacles are inevitable, and not just in relations with the United States, she adds.
“We need to become agile and, if possible, fast hurdlers,” she commented.
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Adapted from French by AI/sb
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