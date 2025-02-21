Top Swiss economist urges free trade talks with the US

“We need to travel there soon and see if something is possible,” she told the Tamedia newspapers with regard to the US government’s trade policy. President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose a 25% on drug imports, which could have a significant impact on the Swiss pharmaceutical industry, Tamedia wrote.
However, Budliger Artieda emphasised: “Our pharmaceutical companies already produce a lot in the US. No country invests more in research and development in the US than Switzerland.”
Swiss companies also pay average wages of $140,000 (CHF125,000) per year in the US. “We have been doing exactly what the new government wants for a long time,” she added, emphasising that contacts in the United States are being intensively cultivated.
Switzerland is always interested in new agreements, said Budliger Artieda. When asked whether such an agreement was only realistic if agriculture was excluded, she replied: “No oranges grow in Switzerland, but they do in Florida.” There are products for which tariffs could be lowered without harming Swiss agriculture.
On the free trade agreement with China, Budliger Artieda explained that economic interests do not take precedence over human rights. Switzerland had agreed with China to modernise the agreement concluded in 2014 and to include an updated sustainability chapter. “We are the only Western nation that is conducting a dialog on workers’ rights with China,” she said.
This includes the situation of the Uyghurs in particular. Switzerland wants to intensify this exchange, she said.
What is your opinion? Join the debate:
External Content
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
The citizenship obstacle course facing spouses of Swiss Abroad
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.