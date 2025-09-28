The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
Swiss Politics

September 28, 2025 vote: the result from across Switzerland

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
September 28, 2025 vote: the result from across Switzerland
Listening: September 28, 2025 vote: the result from across Switzerland
This content was published on
1 minute
External Content
More

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dominique Soguel

What do recent events tell us about the risks and rewards of sticking to nuclear treaties?

Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, Israel, Iran. What’s the point of nuclear deals if it pays off to flout them?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Does your country of residence offer an e-ID?

Switzerland is voting on a new e-ID system. Has your country of residence already introduced one? And does it make your life easier?

Join the discussion
25 Likes
30 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

What difficulties did you face when renewing your identity documents abroad?

Smooth or complicated: tell us how renewing your identity documents at your Swiss consulate abroad went.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR