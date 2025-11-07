Should Switzerland replace compulsory military service with ‘citizen service’?
On November 30, the Swiss will vote on an initiative to reform military service. The idea is to introduce compulsory civic service for all Swiss nationals residing in the country. Swissinfo explains what is at stake in the vote.
Swiss citizens living abroad would not be obliged to perform this service, but could do so voluntarily, as is already the case for military service.
This commitment should be for the benefit of the community and the environment. It could be carried out in the army, civil defence or other forms of militia service.
The text, launched by an association, is supported by prominent figures from all sides. However, in Parliament, only the Liberal Greens and the Evangelical Party have approved it. The Federal Council and the majority of Parliament recommend rejecting the initiative.
Supporters see it as a modern and more egalitarian reform that would also help to maintain army numbers. Opponents fear negative effects on the economy and doubt its effectiveness in solving current problems.
