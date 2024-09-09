Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss Politics

Should the Swiss invest more in biodiversity?

The Swiss will be voting on a biodiversity initiative on September 22. It seeks to give nature more space and resources but is considered too extreme by its opponents. Alexandra Andrist explains what is at stake in the vote. 

The Federal Office for the Environment estimates that about a third of all plants, animals and fungi in Switzerland are under threat. This is why various nature and environmental protection organisations have launched the initiative “For the future of our nature and landscape”, calling for better protection of living creatures and their natural environment. 

The initiative calls for more land and funds to be allocated to safeguarding and enhancing biodiversity. The government and the majority in parliament think the initiative is too restrictive and fear that it would be too expensive to implement. 

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

