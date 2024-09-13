Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Collecting of vote signatures to continue in Switzerland as planned

Signature form.
The government said there is currently no reliable evidence that referendums have come about thanks to forged signatures. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Collecting of vote signatures to continue in Switzerland as planned
Listening: Collecting of vote signatures to continue in Switzerland as planned

The Swiss government is refraining from taking drastic emergency measures following the revelation of suspected cases of fraud. No follow-up checks are to be made and pending initiatives and referendums will not be suspended. Ongoing signature collections should continue as planned.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

No follow-up checks or suspension of pending initiatives are planned, the government announced on Friday. It thus supports the proposals of the Federal Chancellery.

“To date, there is no reliable evidence that referendums have only come about thanks to forged signatures,” the government said.

+ ‘Signatures scam’ reveals cracks in Swiss system

Moreover, the authorities lack the legal basis both for suspending the processing of popular initiatives and for the subsequent verification of signatures, it said. “The conditions for creating the appropriate basis by emergency law have not been met,” it said.

Instead, the government wants to counter dishonest practices in the collection of signatures for referendums with criminal prosecution, prevention and improved processes.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
74 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR