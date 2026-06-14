Six takeaways from Switzerland’s population cap vote

Members of a cross-party alliance who campaigned against the Swiss People’s Party’s “No to ten million” immigration initiative in Bern on June 14, 2026. Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

Swiss voters have opted against a bold experiment that could have strained relations with Brussels: 55% rejected the “No to ten million” immigration initiative put forward by the Swiss People’s Party. But the right-wing party’s proposal still struck a chord by highlighting several sensitive concerns, our analysis shows.

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1) The Swiss Abroad were largely overlooked

Swiss citizens living abroad were largely overlooked in the “No to ten million” immigration initiative. It is little consolation for the diaspora that it was not singled out, as it was during the vote on the 13th old-age pension payment. They had been labelled as “selfish” and “freeloaders” in the run-up to the vote on March 3, 2024.

This time, however, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, which has traditionally maintained close ties with the Swiss Abroad, simply overlooked its fellow citizens living abroad. To be fair, the party later moved to correct this by promising to address the issue in the implementing legislation. It also stressed that Swiss citizens would always retain the right to return to Switzerland, a right guaranteed by the Constitution.

This oversight is nonetheless telling: the country’s leading party views free movement primarily as a one-way process, one that allows foreigners to come and work in Switzerland. It tends to overlook the fact that it benefits nearly half a million potential voters who choose to settle in a European Union member state.

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2) Opponents capitalised on Brexit fears

Once again, a People’s Party initiative to curb immigration has resonated well beyond Switzerland’s borders. The reason is clear: developed countries everywhere face the same challenge of crafting a migration policy that reconciles economic needs, demographic ageing and the legitimate concerns of the local population.

This reaction is also due to the unprecedented nature of the proposed solution. The population cap advocated by the right-wing party was unique. Despite its efforts in this regard during the campaign, it failed to dispel the fundamental radicalism of its proposal. Historically, population control policies, such as China’s one-child policy, have rarely left a positive legacy. Opponents of the initiative, led by Justice Minister Beat Jans, were able to capitalise on this.

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Opponents also pointed to the only precedent for ending free movement of persons. By a quirk of the calendar, the Swiss people were voting on the population cap initiative almost exactly ten years to the day after the Brexit referendum. In the United Kingdom, leaving the EU resulted in migration substitution effects and widespread political discontent.

Some predicted that accepting the population cap initiative would have similar consequences in Switzerland, notably a shift from permanent immigration to cross-border commuters. This highly sensitive issue in Switzerland’s border cantons was not addressed in the People’s Party proposal.

Admittedly, comparisons are not always valid. But the party has failed to convincingly allay fears of a ‘Swiss Brexit’. The prevailing view has therefore become that, when it comes to migration, promises are only binding on those who believe them.

>>Read our article on parallels between the Swiss population cap initiative and the Brexit vote:

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3) Swiss voters backed stable ties with Europe

By explicitly targeting the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons, the People’s Party once again sought to distance Bern from Brussels. Despite repeated assurances that the proposal was merely a “measure of last resort”, voters understood what was at stake. The vote offered a foretaste of another major political battle looming on the horizon. By 2028, the Swiss electorate will have the final say on Bilaterals III, a package of agreements intended to stabilise and deepen relations between Switzerland and the EU.

A ‘yes’ vote on the population cap initiative would have sent a bad signal to Brussels. Yet a large majority of Swiss people are keen to retain the bilateral agreements, if opinion polls conducted ahead of Sunday’s vote are to be believed. This is encouraging news for the Swiss government, which intends to continue along the bilateral path it embarked upon a quarter of a century ago with Brussels.

The geopolitical context could work in its favour. The EU now appears to be a far more reliable and desirable ally than China or the United States, which was not necessarily the case in 2014 when Swiss initiative “Against Mass Immigration’ was approved. In the absence of an unequivocal declaration of support, Sunday’s vote also signals a desire to stabilise a relationship whose importance most Swiss citizens appreciate more than ever.

>>Read this analysis on free movement and the Swiss economy:

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4) The Swiss People’s Party still favours a return to immigration quotas

The People’s Party presented its initiative as the solution to preserving Swiss quality of life. It framed it as a broader societal choice, also backing its case with environmental arguments.

The majority of the electorate, however, was not taken in. Behind the images of idyllic landscapes displayed during the campaign, a different agenda was taking shape. The right-wing party intended to draw a distinction between ‘bad’ and ‘good’ foreigners. On the one hand, it wanted to limit immigration by people seeking asylum or family reunification, who were perceived as unproductive. On the other, the party intended to regulate the arrival of ‘good’ foreigners: those who come to work in Switzerland when the economy needs them, and are expected to leave again afterwards. In other words, the aim was to return to the quota system – quotas that allow the number of immigrants to be adapted to the needs of the economy – which was well known in Switzerland during the second half of the 20th century.

This proposal stems from the party’s longstanding frustration over the failure to fully implement the popular initiative ‘Against Mass Immigration’, which was approved on February 9, 2014. However, the solutions of the 1970s can no longer be applied unchanged. The European context has evolved considerably: Portuguese and Italian workers now enjoy better employment prospects in their home countries and are no longer willing to come to Switzerland at any cost. Moreover, Switzerland remains committed to its humanitarian tradition and therefore cannot act entirely independently in asylum policy.

5) The vote served as a trial run for the 2027 federal elections

Nearly CHF15 million ($18.7 million): that is the record sum invested by both sides in this campaign. With just over a year to go until the 2027 federal elections, this was the most significant political battle of the legislative term.

Quality of life, immigration and national sovereignty: the People’s Party, which is seeking to consolidate its position as the country’s largest political party, devised an initiative that touched on the very foundations of the Swiss model. On its campaign posters, the party adopted a relatively moderate tone. On social media and in its campaign leaflet distributed to households nationwide, however, it sought to stir emotions and fuel debate. The aim was both to persuade centrist voters with factual arguments, such as the pressure immigration places on infrastructure, and to rally its supporters through xenophobic and inflammatory rhetoric.

Business groups and the liberal right, meanwhile, warned that restricting access to foreign labour would undermine Switzerland’s competitiveness and prosperity. On the left, critics highlighted what they described as the People’s Party’s double standards: while the party denounces overstretched infrastructure and competition from immigrant workers, it has repeatedly voted in parliament against measures such as affordable housing, minimum wages and investment in public transport.

In this contest shaped by competing fears, the right-wing party, which stood alone against the rest of the political establishment, lost this battle – but not the wider political struggle. By returning to its hallmark issue of immigration, as it has done successfully since the early 2000s, the country’s largest political party has skilfully positioned itself ahead of the 2027 federal elections.

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6) Population growth will remain a key issue

Sunday’s narrow result suggests that the People’s Party tapped into several underlying concerns. Some 45% of voters signalled unease about the country’s rapid population growth. A shortage of affordable housing, overstretched infrastructure, and a sense that Switzerland is changing: whether real or perceived, these issues affect the daily lives of a large part of the population.

The initiative will at least have had the merit of bringing these issues into the spotlight. It will now be up politicians to address them in the years ahead, as they are not going to disappear.

Switzerland’s population is expected to exceed ten million by the middle of the century. Even under the less likely scenario of very weak population growth, it is projected to stabilise at above nine million.

The country will continue to rely on immigration. Authorities and demographers keep pointing out that the need for foreign workers, which is already evident in sectors such as construction and healthcare, will soon become acute due to the ageing population. New workers will be needed to fund pensions.

Such far-reaching changes require appropriate support: tailored planning, investment and integration measures. Otherwise, Switzerland will continue to feel cramped and hold this against its immigrants.

More Debate Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg Should the Swiss population be capped at 10 million? How many people do you think Switzerland can realistically host? Let us know what you think. Join the discussion 230 Likes View the discussion

Edited by Mark Livingston/Adapted from French by Patrick Huwyler/sb

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