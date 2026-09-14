Social Democrats to call for official inquiry into purchase of F-35s from US

The Swiss defence ministry has repeatedly said that 36 American-made F-35A fighter jets would be delivered at a fixed price of CHF6 billion ($7.5 billion). But a recent parliamentary report said no flat-rate fixed price had been agreed with the US. Keystone-SDA

The left-wing Social Democratic Party says it will call for the creation of a parliamentary commission of inquiry (CPI) into the purchase of F-35 jets from the US. A parliamentary motion to this effect will be tabled following a debate in the parliamentary group.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it F-35: PS chiede una commissione d’inchiesta (CPI) sull’acquisto Original Read more: F-35: PS chiede una commissione d’inchiesta (CPI) sull’acquisto

The CPI will have to clarify a number of issues and ascertain whether there was individual misconduct or institutional failings within the relevant department, the party told the Keystone-ATS news agency on Sunday, confirming an article in the Sonntagszeitung.

The party also believes the CPI should investigate whether bidders were treated discriminatorily and whether the purchase and operating costs were deliberately distorted in favour of the F-35. It must also be clarified whether the defence ministry provided incorrect information regarding dependence on the supplier.

The matter is being pursued by Senator Franziska Roth, an expert on security policy. When asked about support from other parliamentary groups, the party replied that anyone wishing to restore confidence must ensure a “full clarification”.

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More Swiss Politics F-35 jets: fixed-price scandal will have no immediate consequences This content was published on A Swiss parliamentary report on the absence of a fixed-price agreement for the procurement of new F-35 fighter jets from the US has sparked controversy. But for now no changes are expected. Read more: F-35 jets: fixed-price scandal will have no immediate consequences

Last Thursday, former Social Democrat parliamentarian Pierre-Alain Fridez called for the creation of a parliamentary commission of inquiry, raising the suspicion that there is far more than simple misunderstanding behind the controversial information on the fixed price.

In an interview with Tamedia publications, he said he was convinced that those responsible had deliberately made false statements to secure approval for the purchase of the F-35 fighter jets.

The CPI is expected to receive the support of the Greens. But the chances of convincing the centre-right majority to set it up appear slim.

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More Swiss government criticised for F-35 price failings This content was published on The failure to adhere to the fixed price agreed for the procurement of the new F-35 fighter jets is linked to administrative failings, says a report. Read more: Swiss government criticised for F-35 price failings

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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