Soldier injured during Swiss army exercise in Austria

A Swiss soldier was run over by a military vehicle on Tuesday night as part of the Swiss Army's Trias 25 exercise at the Austrian parade ground at Allentsteig. The military justice authorities have opened an investigation.

Français fr Un soldat blessé lors de l'exercice de l'armée suisse en Autriche

The vehicle reportedly drove slowly over the 19-year-old’s right leg as he lay in his sleeping bag. The soldier was taken by rescue helicopter to St. Pölten University Hospital, the Austrian news agency APA reported on Wednesday.

The accident, which occurred at around midnight on Wednesday, took place during a night exercise, the Swiss army said in a press release. According to the Lower Austria regional police, the armoured vehicle was being driven by a 26-year-old man. He probably did not see the victim in his sleeping bag.

Life not in danger

The injured soldier will return to Switzerland as soon as transport is possible, said the defence ministry. He has undergone surgery and his life is not in danger, military justice officials told new agency Keystone-SDA on Wednesday afternoon. He has already had contact with his comrades. The incident is being investigated by the military justice authorities, who are also on site to supervise the exercise.

The Swiss army’s military exercise in Austria began on April 15. It is a large-scale exercise involving around a thousand soldiers. It should provide valuable lessons for the future of the Land Forces, in terms of technology, tactics and logistics. Not forgetting interoperability, with around 160 German and 120 Austrian soldiers taking part in the exercise.

Preparations for the exercise have taken a year and a half. It will last until May 9.

