Swiss Broadcasting Corporation unveils cost-saving measures for 2027

To ensure that “every franc from the TV licence fee is reinvested in programmes as far as possible”, the organisation will cut more than 20% of management posts, SBC Director-General Susanne Wille said in a statement. Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), Swissinfo’s parent company, has unveiled CHF80 million ($98 million) in cost-cutting measures for 2027 as part of its ongoing restructuring programme.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Italiano it SSR precisa misure risparmio 2027, cancella posti dirigenziali Original Read more: SSR precisa misure risparmio 2027, cancella posti dirigenziali

Русский ru В 2027 году медиахолдинг SRG сократит расходы на 80 млн Read more: В 2027 году медиахолдинг SRG сократит расходы на 80 млн

These include a 20% reduction in senior management posts.

The cost-cutting measures form part of the company-wide restructuring project “Enavant”, aimed at making the public media organisation more digital and efficient.

By 2029, the SBC will need to make total savings of around CHF270 million, partly due to the reduction in the national TV and radio licence fee, as decided by the Federal Council.

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Around 95% of the cuts planned for next year concern structures, processes and production methods, the SBC says. The aim is to safeguard programming as best as possible in the public interest.

But changes to the programme line-up are inevitable, it adds. Where possible, “savings will be made within existing formats, or through greater collaboration between the language regions”, in order to avoid the cancellation of entire programmes, it said.

At the same time, the SBC is continuing to implement its new organisational model. To ensure that “every franc from the TV licence fee is reinvested in programmes as far as possible”, the organisation will cut more than 20% of management posts, SBC Director-General Susanne Wille said in a statement.

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This measure is intended to create the necessary conditions for the company’s ongoing transformation. Some of the job cuts will be achieved through natural staff turnover and retirements. The SBC’s social plan will be implemented.

The specific implications for programming and staff in the country’s individual regions will be announced in the coming days. Further cost-saving measures for 2028 and 2029 will be finalised at a later date.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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