Swiss government updates S status rules for Ukrainian refugees

The Swiss government has agreed that the protection status S for refugees from Ukraine will not be cancelled until the beginning of March 2027 at the earliest. However, applicants will now be treated differently depending on their region of origin when protection status is granted.

In doing so, the government wants to fulfil a demand from Parliament. When granting temporary protection, parliament demanded that a distinction be made between regions of Ukraine to which return is considered reasonable or unreasonable.

Currently, a return to the regions of Volyn, Rivne, Lviv, Ternopil, Transcarpathia, Ivano Frankivsk and Chernivtsi is considered reasonable, the government has now written.

According to the government, S Status will now be limited to people whose last place of residence is in one of the Ukrainian regions occupied by Russian troops or combat zones.

This new rule will apply from November 1. Those who have already been granted S status are not affected by this restriction.

People from Ukraine who no longer receive S status under the new rules can apply for asylum. The government intends to continue S protection status until March 4, 2027. It has also extended support for refugees with S status.

