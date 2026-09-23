Study: Switzerland remains among top countries for pensioners

Norway currently offers the best conditions for retirees, according to the "Global Retirement Index 2026" published by the French firm Natixis Investment Management. It is followed by Ireland, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Keystone-SDA

Switzerland remains one of the world's best countries for pensioners, ranking fourth in an international study after slipping one place from last year. In 2024, it topped the ranking.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Schweiz ist nur noch das viertbeste Land für Pensionäre Original Read more: Schweiz ist nur noch das viertbeste Land für Pensionäre

中文 zh 瑞士在最适合养老的国家中排名第四 Read more: 瑞士在最适合养老的国家中排名第四

Norway currently offers the best conditions for retirees, according to the “Global Retirement Index 2026” published on Wednesday by the French firm Natixis Investment Management. It is followed by Ireland and the Netherlands.

The ranking covers a total of 44 countries. Experts from the French financial institution analyse four criteria: retirement finances, material well-being, health and quality of life. In Switzerland, 400 private investors and 150 financial advisers were surveyed.

High life expectancy

Switzerland comes second in the health category – outperforming all other countries in terms of life expectancy. The country ranks a respectable third in the area of retirement finances, with low interest rates on savings being the main downside.

More Demographics Retiring in Switzerland Low taxes, beautiful scenery, excellent health care: these are just a few of the reasons people come to Switzerland to retire. Read more: Retiring in Switzerland

By contrast, Switzerland still manages eighth position in terms of quality of life. The experts note a significant decline concerning “material well-being”, where it now ranks 15th. The study points in particular to the deteriorating situation in the labour market as a result of US tariffs, the strong Swiss franc and the UBS-Credit Suisse merger.

Pressure on systems

Overall, financial security in retirement is under increasing pressure worldwide, warn the study authors. They highlight the rapidly ageing population, record-high public debt and persistent inflation in many countries.

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More Pensions The Swiss pension system broadly applies to all citizens abroad but there are exceptions. Be aware, however, that there are numerous precautions to take to ensure that you can contribute and receive payments. The main contact point is the Central Compensation OfficeExternal link of the government as attested by many of the links recommended below.… Read more: Pensions

Policy plays a crucial role in facilitating access to pension solutions and promoting long-term saving, they state, adding that each individual must also take personal responsibility for preparing for retirement.

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More Healthcare innovation Savings may not be enough to fund retirement beyond life expectancy: study This content was published on A study by researchers in Lucerne shows that as life expectancy rises, so does the risk that one’s savings will no longer be sufficient in old age. Read more: Savings may not be enough to fund retirement beyond life expectancy: study

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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