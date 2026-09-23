Study: Switzerland remains among top countries for pensioners
Switzerland remains one of the world's best countries for pensioners, ranking fourth in an international study after slipping one place from last year. In 2024, it topped the ranking.
Norway currently offers the best conditions for retirees, according to the “Global Retirement Index 2026” published on Wednesday by the French firm Natixis Investment Management. It is followed by Ireland and the Netherlands.
The ranking covers a total of 44 countries. Experts from the French financial institution analyse four criteria: retirement finances, material well-being, health and quality of life. In Switzerland, 400 private investors and 150 financial advisers were surveyed.
High life expectancy
Switzerland comes second in the health category – outperforming all other countries in terms of life expectancy. The country ranks a respectable third in the area of retirement finances, with low interest rates on savings being the main downside.
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Retiring in Switzerland
By contrast, Switzerland still manages eighth position in terms of quality of life. The experts note a significant decline concerning “material well-being”, where it now ranks 15th. The study points in particular to the deteriorating situation in the labour market as a result of US tariffs, the strong Swiss franc and the UBS-Credit Suisse merger.
Pressure on systems
Overall, financial security in retirement is under increasing pressure worldwide, warn the study authors. They highlight the rapidly ageing population, record-high public debt and persistent inflation in many countries.
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Pensions
Policy plays a crucial role in facilitating access to pension solutions and promoting long-term saving, they state, adding that each individual must also take personal responsibility for preparing for retirement.
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Savings may not be enough to fund retirement beyond life expectancy: study
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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