Survey: Swiss want more homes but without densification

Switzerland is experiencing its most severe housing shortage in 30 years, with a deficit of over 50,000 homes predicted to worsen through 2026 due to high immigration, low construction activity, and increasing demand. Keystone-SDA

Most Swiss residents agree that there is not enough housing available in their local region. But a majority is reluctant to densify urban areas or introduce other construction measures to create more living spaces, a new survey shows.

Is there too little housing available where you live? Yes, according to 59% of respondents who took part in a recent survey conducted in Switzerland by Comparis, a price comparison website. In Swiss cities, the figure was even higher (66%).

But the poll revealed that 50% of people are against building taller buildings (more than six floors) in their local community. Only 45% are in favour of creating more living space in this way.

No densification, no new building zones

In all, 68% of those surveyed were against densifying urban areas – resulting in less green space and smaller distances between buildings. New building zones at the expense of farmland or green areas were also rejected by two-thirds of people in the poll.

+ Swiss authorities predict worsening housing shortage in 2026

The survey shows that Switzerland needs more housing, but the Swiss don’t know where it should come from, said Comparis real estate expert Harry Büsser in a press release. The demand for more housing while simultaneously preventing construction projects is contradictory, he added.

According to the survey, the housing shortage is felt most acutely among young people aged 18 to 35 (65%) and city residents (66%). These two groups were also the most likely to support construction measures to address the housing crisis.

In all, 52% of young people (and 54% of city residents) would be willing to build higher than six floors. But in the suburbs, only 39% of respondents back taller buildings.

The survey was conducted in November 2025 among 1,039 adults across Switzerland.

More Demographics No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland This content was published on In many countries, buying a home is slipping further out of reach for young people. Switzerland is no exception. Read more: No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland

