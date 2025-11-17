Survey: urban-rural gap widens in Switzerland
Swiss residents increasingly perceive a widening divide between urban and rural areas, a survey reveals.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Around one-third of the Swiss population are seriously concerned about the widening gap, according to the agricultural cooperative Fenaco and the Sotomo research institute, which on Monday published the Urban-Rural Monitor – the third edition since 2021. Four years ago, only a quarter of respondents said the urban-rural divide was a problem.
According to the study, a growing number of Swiss residents identify politically with the rural population. The proportion has risen from 25 to 33% since 2021. Just under 20% of respondents see themselves as city dwellers. According to a statement, both groups also feel less considered by the other side.
A large majority rate the quality of life in their municipality positively. The assessment is most positive in municipalities with above-average population growth. In contrast, people are generally critical of population growth. The survey highlights this contradiction for the first time, the statement said.
Fenaco commissioned the Urban-Rural Monitor for the first time in 2021 in order to better understand the relationship between urban and rural areas and to promote dialogue.
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.