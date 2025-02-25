Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss MPs immune from prosecution after police scuffle

SVP National Councillors Aeschi and Graber protected from prosecution
SVP National Councillors Aeschi and Graber protected from prosecution Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss MPs immune from prosecution after police scuffle
Listening: Swiss MPs immune from prosecution after police scuffle

Two Swiss politicians will not face prosecution following a scuffle with police as they are protected by parliamentary immunity.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Swiss People’s Party duo Thomas Aeschi and Michael Graber tangled with police during the visit of Ukrainian parliamentary president Ruslan Stefanchuk to Switzerland’s parliament in June 2024.

Federal prosecutors wanted to launch an investigation, but a Senate committee has refused to lift parliamentary immunity of the pair, chair Daniel Jostisch has confirmed.

The Senate Legal Affairs Committee decided by 11 votes to 1, with one abstention, not to waive Aeschi’s immunity. Graber’s immunity also remains protected after the committee voted by 9 votes to 3, with one abstention.

The immunity of Aeschi and Graber will not be lifted. Prosecution against the two is not possible.

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
67 Likes
129 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Karin Keller-Sutter assures Ukraine of Switzerland's support

More

Swiss president reiterates country’s support for Ukraine

This content was published on President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter reaffirmed Switzerland's support for Ukraine on Monday at a summit in Kiev to mark the third anniversary of the war. The objective remains a just and lasting peace, she said.

Read more: Swiss president reiterates country’s support for Ukraine

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR