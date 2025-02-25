Swiss MPs immune from prosecution after police scuffle

SVP National Councillors Aeschi and Graber protected from prosecution Keystone-SDA

Two Swiss politicians will not face prosecution following a scuffle with police as they are protected by parliamentary immunity.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de SVP-Nationalräte Aeschi und Graber vor Strafverfolgung geschützt Original Read more: SVP-Nationalräte Aeschi und Graber vor Strafverfolgung geschützt

Swiss People’s Party duo Thomas Aeschi and Michael Graber tangled with police during the visit of Ukrainian parliamentary president Ruslan Stefanchuk to Switzerland’s parliament in June 2024.

Federal prosecutors wanted to launch an investigation, but a Senate committee has refused to lift parliamentary immunity of the pair, chair Daniel Jostisch has confirmed.

The Senate Legal Affairs Committee decided by 11 votes to 1, with one abstention, not to waive Aeschi’s immunity. Graber’s immunity also remains protected after the committee voted by 9 votes to 3, with one abstention.

The immunity of Aeschi and Graber will not be lifted. Prosecution against the two is not possible.

