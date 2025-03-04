Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss agriculture spared from austerity cuts

Swiss agriculture is spared from the austerity hammer
Swiss agriculture is spared from the austerity hammer Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss agriculture spared from austerity cuts
Listening: Swiss agriculture spared from austerity cuts

Swiss agriculture will be spared the government's austerity measures from 2026 to 2029.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Monday the Senate approved two committee motions to increase a federal decree by CHF361 million ($404 million) with clear majorities. The two chambers have thus decided that Swiss agriculture will receive around CHF14.2 billion over the next four years – the same amount as in 2022-2025.

The government wanted to reduce the contributions by 1.6% compared to today because agriculture also had to make a contribution to the recovery of the federal budget. This is what the government said when it presented the federal resolution last year.

+ Why Swiss farmers are rising in protest

However, the tenor of the majority in parliament was that federal expenditure had increased in many areas in recent years – but not in agriculture. It was thus wrong to make savings for farmers, they said.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
135 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Addictions cause billions in damage according to Addiction Switzerland

More

Addictions cause billions in damage in Switzerland

This content was published on The alcohol, tobacco and gambling industries generate billions in revenue. At the same time, they cost the economy billions, according to Addiction Switzerland.

Read more: Addictions cause billions in damage in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR