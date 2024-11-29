Listening: Swiss Air Force reduces displays to save money
The Swiss Air Force wants to halve the number of its demonstrations and exhibitions to save money. Participation abroad is planned only in exceptional cases from the beginning of 2025, the defence ministry says.
This will affect the Swiss Para Wings and F/A-18 Swiss Hornet display teams, among others. The Patrouille Suisse will continue to fly the F-5 Tiger until 2027 for the time being, the defence ministry said on Friday.
The aim is to focus resources on the introduction of the new fighter aircraft. Meanwhile, the PC-7 team will remain unchanged, it added. In addition, the flight hours freed up are to be used in favour of missions and pilot training and development. Further corresponding measures are in preparation.
Throughout the year, the Swiss Air Force has been taking part in around 50 events and demonstrations at home and abroad with its five demonstration teams for decades.
