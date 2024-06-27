Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss government rejects right-wing population cap initiative

people in busy train station
Anti-immigration campaigners worry about – among other things – the impact of population growth on Swiss infrastructure, such as the rail network. Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

The Federal Council has come out against a proposal to cap the country’s population at 10 million, saying it jeopardises economic growth and security.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Bloomberg

The country is due to hold a national vote on the proposal – which is backed by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party – after campaigners gathered enough signatures in support. The timing of the plebiscite, part of Switzerland’s system of direct democracy, isn’t known, though it’s unlikely to take place for a number of years.

The popular initiative, called the “Sustainability Initiative”, would limit the population to 10 million, compared with about 8.9 million currently. It proposes curbing population growth if that threshold is approached, by limiting immigration especially from asylum seekers. On Wednesday, the government warned that it would have a “negative impact on the economy, prosperity and the functioning of society”. 

+ Read more: does Switzerland have space for 10 million?

Earlier this week, a report said Swiss businesses have benefited from being able to easily tap foreign workers. The economy “depends heavily” on workers from abroad, it said, not only for skilled jobs in health, technology and science, but also for hospitality, construction and manufacturing. 

The government also said the initiative threatens relations with the European Union. Switzerland is in talks with the bloc about a new deal aimed at updating a host of sectoral agreements. In a separate statement, it said negotiations have made progress in a number of areas but there are still gaps on the issues of immigration and wage protection.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
13 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Ying Zhang

What measures have been taken to prevent floods in your area?

Have you ever experienced a flood event? Have you witnessed a significant increase in flooding where you live? What measures have been taken in your country to prevent recurrent flooding? Are these measures effective?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

A Skyguide air traffic controller looks at these screens from the control tower at Geneva International Airport

More

Air traffic at Geneva Airport resumed

This content was published on Air traffic at Geneva Airport resumed on Wednesday morning after it had been closed for two hours on Tuesday evening due to flooding.

Read more: Air traffic at Geneva Airport resumed

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR